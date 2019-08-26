Iglesias went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run Sunday in the Reds' 9-8 loss to the Pirates.

The multi-hit showing was Iglesias' eighth of August, lifting his average for the month to .397. With the Reds viewing recent waiver-wire pickup Freddy Galvis primarily as an option at second base, Iglesias looks secure in his everyday role at shortstop. He'll man the position and bat sixth Monday in the Reds' series opener in Miami.