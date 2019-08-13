Iglesias (biceps) went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, RBI and a run Monday in the Reds' 7-6 loss to the Nationals.

Limited to bench duty for the previous three games while managing a sore biceps, Iglesias looked plenty healthy upon checking back in as the Reds' starting shortstop in the series finale. Though he's impressed defensively this season and is sitting on a career-best .742 OPS, Iglesias' everyday role will be more threatened after the Reds scooped Freddy Galvis off the waiver wire Monday. Iglesias will become a free agent this winter and may not have a future with the organization beyond 2019, whereas the Reds hold a $5.5 million club option on Galvis' contract for 2020.