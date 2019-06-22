Iglesias tied a career high with four hits in Friday's romp over the Brewers, going 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBI, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

With a second big game in a row, Iglesias is now up to .302/.341/.431 for the season. Both Iglesias and Derek Dietrich have considerably outperformed the veteran minor league deals they signed for with the Reds this offseason.