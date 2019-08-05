Reds' Jose Iglesias: Turns in six-hit series
Iglesias went 3-for-5 with a double and a run Sunday in the Reds' 6-4 win over the Braves.
Iglesias was on the bench for Friday's 5-2 win, but he still enjoyed a productive four-game series in Atlanta, rattling off six hits in 11 at-bats. The shortstop's .285 average is his best showing in the category since 2015, and Iglesias should have ample opportunity to improve that mark over the remainder of the season. Iglesias' contract expires after this season, but he doesn't appear in any danger of losing work with the Reds lacking in other options who can offer capable defense at shortstop.
