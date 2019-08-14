Iglesias will remain the Reds' regular starting shortstop despite the recent acquisition of Freddy Galvis, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Meanwhile, Galvis will get most of his work at second base. The Reds may look at Galvis as their 2020 option, with Iglesias becoming a free agent next season. For now, though, it's not Iglesias who will lose playing time, but rather Josh VanMeter and perhaps Jesse Winker.