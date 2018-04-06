Reds' Jose Israel Garcia: Opens in Dayton

Garcia opened the year with Low-A Dayton.

The toolsy Cuban shortstop made his pro debut Thursday, going 1-for-4 against Bowling Green. He has an appealing blend of power and speed, but it's unclear how much he will hit. This assignment makes sense, as he would have been too old (20) to send to a short-season league, but would have likely been overmatched at High-A or Double-A.