Reds' Jose Lopez: Added to 40-man roster

Lopez was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

Lopez will be ineligible to be picked during the Rule 5 draft now that he's on the 40-man roster. Lopez started the season strong at High-A Daytona and earned a promotion to Double-A Pensacola in May. Between the two he pitched in 26 games (147 innings) and threw for a 2.57 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.