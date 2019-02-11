Reds' Jose Lopez: Removed from 40-man roster
Lopez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Lopez was dropped from Cincinnati's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for reliever Zach Duke, who was officially signed to a one-year contract Monday. The 25-year-old Lopez reached Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2018, posting a combined 4.47 ERA and 117:41 K:BB across 26 starts (141 innings) for the Louisville Bats.
