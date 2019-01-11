Reds' Jose Peraza: Avoids arbitration with Reds

Peraza and the Reds avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.775 contract Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 24-year-old had a solid season for the Reds in 2018, coming to the plate 683 times (tied for 16th-most in the league) and posting a .288/.326/.416 line, good for a 97 wRC+. He matched his steals total from the previous campaign with 23 and hit a career-high 14 homers. He lines up as the team's everyday shortstop again this season.