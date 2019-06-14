Reds' Jose Peraza: Avoids injury

Peraza avoided injury despite colliding with center fielder Nick Senzel in Wednesday's win over the Indians, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the win.

Peraza ranged back on a pop fly and didn't hear Senzel calling him off on the play, after Senzel made a late call on the ball. Senzel elbowed Peraza in the head on the play, and Senzel banged his ankle, but both remained in the game.