Reds' Jose Peraza: Bags four hits

Peraza went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI and two runs Saturday in the Reds' 17-9 win over the Rockies.

Peraza was one of several players to take advantage of the favorable offensive conditions at Coors Field, as he matched his hit output from his previous 10 games combined. Though Peraza would likely make for an appealing DFS option if he joins the starting nine again Sunday in the series finale in Colorado, his season-long fantasy value remains limited while he fills only a part-time role for the Reds.