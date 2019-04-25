Reds' Jose Peraza: Benched for second straight contest
Peraza is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.
Peraza will ride the pine for the second straight day while manager David Bell rolls with Derek Dietrich at the keystone. Bell hasn't indicated that Peraza's time as the everyday second baseman is over, but the back-to-back benchings suggest the 24-year-old's place atop the depth chart may be tenuous. Among the 209 players who have received at least 70 plate appearances this season, Peraza's .398 OPS ranks 205th, with a career-worst 23.9 strikeout percentage contributed heavily to his demise.
