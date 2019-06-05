Reds' Jose Peraza: Big game

Peraza went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in the Reds' win over the Cardinals.

Peraza increasingly has been getting playing time in left field when the Reds face a left-hander, as they did Tuesday. His overall line is still a disappointing .213/.275/.335, but he's shown some signs of life at the plate over the last 10 days.