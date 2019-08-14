Reds' Jose Peraza: Blocked at second base

Peraza's path to playing time got more crowded with the Reds' acquisition of Freddy Galvis, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Peraza is already a spot starter, but with Galvis getting most of his playing time at second base, that's one less position for Peraza to play. He'll still play a little left field and get an odd start at shortstop or second, but with Josh VanMeter also displaced, those opportunities will become less frequent for Peraza.

