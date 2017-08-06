Reds' Jose Peraza: Bows out of lineup

Peraza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Peraza had picked up starts in the previous 12 games and had started to show some life at the plate, batting 12-for-42 (.286 average) in those contests. However, with All-Star Zack Cozart (quadriceps) returning from the disabled list Sunday and reentering the lineup at shortstop, it appears Peraza's run of regular playing time has come to an end. Peraza will now fill a utility role for the Reds and may only receive a couple starts per week while both Cozart and Scooter Gennett are healthy.