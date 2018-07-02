Reds' Jose Peraza: Breaks game open with grand slam

Peraza went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Peraza extended Cincinnati's lead from four to eight in the sixth inning with a grand slam off Aaron Wilkerson. Peraza has put together a modest six-game hitting streak with three homers, six RBI and a stolen base over that span. The Reds are set to begin a three-game series with the White Sox on Monday.