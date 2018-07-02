Reds' Jose Peraza: Breaks game open with grand slam
Peraza went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
Peraza extended Cincinnati's lead from four to eight in the sixth inning with a grand slam off Aaron Wilkerson. Peraza has put together a modest six-game hitting streak with three homers, six RBI and a stolen base over that span. The Reds are set to begin a three-game series with the White Sox on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...