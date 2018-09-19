Reds' Jose Peraza: Clubs two-run homer

Peraza went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Peraza clubbed a two-run homer -- his 13th of the year -- off Chase Anderson in the first inning and slashed his 31st double in his next at-bat. Peraza is hitting .333 with four home runs and 11 RBI over his last 15 games, and on the season he's slashing .292/.330/.423 with 56 RBI, 83 runs and 23 stolen bases. He's having a nice offensive campaign in his second full season with the Reds.