Reds' Jose Peraza: Collects three hits against Cardinals

Peraza went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in the Reds' 9-1 victory over the Cardinals on Friday.

Peraza has now hit safely in four of his last five games with two runs, an RBI and a steal over that time to pump his average up to .279 through 358 at-bats. He now has 17 steals, so that prowess on the basepaths, along with his ability to hit for average, are the assets he brings to the table from a fantasy perspective. The knock on the 24-year-old would be his lack of power, as he's slugging just .380 with five home runs this season.