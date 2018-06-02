Reds' Jose Peraza: Collects three hits against Padres
Peraza went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBI in the Reds' 7-2 victory over the Padres on Friday.
It hasn't been a very notable offensive campaign for the 24-year-old, but this performance marked his fourth straight game with multiple hits to bring his average from .243 to .265. He's not much of a power threat, as demonstrated by his two home runs and paltry .636 OPS over 223 at-bats, but he has managed to salvage a degree of fantasy value with his speed on the bases, as Peraza as swiped nine bags in 10 tries so far this season.
