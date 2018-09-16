Reds' Jose Peraza: Collects two hits and stolen base

Perez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

Peraza singled and stole second base -- his 23rd steal of the season -- in the first inning before adding another single in the ninth frame. The 24-year-old is now in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, going 18-for-41 (.439) with three homers, three stolen bases and nine RBI in that stretch.

