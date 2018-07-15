Reds' Jose Peraza: Continues roll with five-hit night

Peraza went 5-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Reds' win over the Cardinals.

The quintet of singles made him 8-for-11 in his last two games and raised his slash line to .288/.333/.387 in 398 plate appearances on the season. The 17 stolen bases and 52 runs scored bolster that fine stat line, but his tepid power production (five homers, 34 RBI) reminds his shareholders of his three-category box. Even with that drawback, Peraza has exceeded fantasy expectations in a significant growth year.