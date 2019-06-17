Reds' Jose Peraza: Draws second straight start
Peraza will start at shortstop and bat sixth Monday against the Astros, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Peraza will enter the lineup for the second straight game and fourth time in five contests while Jose Iglesias (personal) remains on paternity leave. With Iglesias expected back by Wednesday, Peraza should soon shift back into the utility role he's occupied for the last few weeks.
