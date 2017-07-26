Reds' Jose Peraza: Draws third straight start
Peraza will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Yankees.
Manager Bryan Price announced last week that Peraza would assume a reserve role moving forward with Scooter Gennett taking over as the everyday second baseman, and that still appears to be the case, despite Peraza picking up his third straight start Wednesday. Had the Reds not had the designated hitter spot available for the three-game series in New York, it's likely that Peraza would have been glued to the bench, so the spate of starts won't do much to change his rest-of-season outlook. It hasn't helped Peraza's case that he's failed to record a hit in five at-bats in the last two contests.
