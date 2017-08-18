Reds' Jose Peraza: Drives in three, scores twice Thursday

Peraza went 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Despite inconsistent playing time, Peraza has found a grove at the dish and has gone 20-for-53 (.377) with a .419 on-base percentage, seven RBI and seven runs through his past 18 games. He's still far from a universal fantasy asset, but his recent form is encouraging, especially in deep keeper/dynasty settings. After all, This is the 23-year-old Peraza's first full season in the majors.