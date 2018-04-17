Reds' Jose Peraza: Drives in two Monday

Peraza went 1-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in the Reds' 10-4 victory over the Brewers on Monday.

Since Eugenio Suarez was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 9 after suffering a fractured thumb, Peraza has settled in as the Reds' regular No. 2 hitter. Though he came through with a big extra-base hit in Cincinnati's six-run sixth inning Monday, Peraza has maintained a lowly .313 on-base percentage while batting out of the two hole the last eight games. There hasn't been any indication that manager Bryan Price is thinking about moving Peraza down in the order, but the infielder's poor plate discipline will likely inhibit his run-scoring opportunities relative to most other No. 2 hitters around the league.