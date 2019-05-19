Reds' Jose Peraza: Facing another lefty

Peralta is in the starting lineup on Sunday at second base against the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu, batting seventh.

This is the third start of the week for Peraza, all against left-handers. Peraza has been considerably better (albeit not good) against lefties, posting a .650 OPS against them as opposed to a .522 OPS against righties.

