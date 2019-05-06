Reds' Jose Peraza: First outfield start since 2016

Peraza will start in left field and bat eighth Monday against the Giants.

Peraza manned left field for two innings in a game earlier this season, but Monday's starting assignment will mark his first in the outfield since 2016. It's unlikely that Peraza ends up seeing regular action outside of the middle infield, as the Reds would most likely recall Scott Schebler or Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville to fill a full-time role in the outfield if something should happen to the regular starting trio of Yasiel Puig, Jesse Winker and Nick Senzel. Peraza is merely spelling a resting Winker in the series finale.

