Reds' Jose Peraza: First stolen base of 2018

Peraza went just 1-for-5 in Monday's loss to the Phillies, but did steal his first base of the 2018 season.

Peraza has had a miserable start to the season, hitting .200/.200/.200 - that's right, no walks or extra-base hits - in 31 plate appearances. He has two runs and no RBI. Eugenio Suarez's injury might buy some time for Peraza, insomuch as it opens up third base for Nick Senzel in the short term. But make no mistake, he's ultimately on the hot seat.

