Reds' Jose Peraza: Flying start

Peraza went 2-for-2 in Tuesday's spring training loss to the Giants, stealing a base in the process.

Peraza hasn't made an out in his first few spring training games and already has three stolen bases. He was batting sixth in the order on Tuesday, and that's one of the big question marks for the Reds this season. How will new manager David Bell reshuffle the Reds' batting order? It's possible that Peraza could be towards the bottom when the Reds are at full strength.