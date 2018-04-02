Reds' Jose Peraza: Gets breather Monday

Peraza is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Peraza is off to a slow start to the season, going 0-for-12 with five strikeouts across his first three starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head as Cliff Pennington picks up his first start of the season at shortstop.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories