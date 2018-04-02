Reds' Jose Peraza: Gets breather Monday
Peraza is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Peraza is off to a slow start to the season, going 0-for-12 with five strikeouts across his first three starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head as Cliff Pennington picks up his first start of the season at shortstop.
More News
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Slow start•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Working to improve approach•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: To play against Cleveland on Friday•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Leaves Venezuelan winter league•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Playing shortstop in winter ball•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Smacks fifth homer in win over Brewers•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.