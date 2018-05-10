Reds' Jose Peraza: Gets breather Thursday

Peraza is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.

It's a rare day off for Peraza, who will head to the bench for just the second time this season. He's recovered from his slow start and is now hitting .283/.307/.379 with a pair of homers and five stolen bases across 36 games. Alex Blandino will start at shortstop and hit seventh in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories