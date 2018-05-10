Reds' Jose Peraza: Gets breather Thursday
Peraza is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.
It's a rare day off for Peraza, who will head to the bench for just the second time this season. He's recovered from his slow start and is now hitting .283/.307/.379 with a pair of homers and five stolen bases across 36 games. Alex Blandino will start at shortstop and hit seventh in his stead.
