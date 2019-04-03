Reds' Jose Peraza: Gets first break of '19

Peraza is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Peraza is one of three Reds regulars receiving the day off for the matinee game, with Yasiel Puig and Tucker Barnhart set to join him on the bench. Derek Dietrich will fill in for Peraza at the keystone and will bat sixth.

