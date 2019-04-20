Reds' Jose Peraza: Gets leadoff look

Peraza will start at second base and bat leadoff in Saturday's game against the Padres.

With normal leadoff man Joey Votto getting a breather Saturday, Peraza will move atop the lineup for the first time all season. With zero hits in 20 at-bats over his last eight games and a .161 on-base percentage for the season, Peraza is hardly deserving of the assignment.

