Reds' Jose Peraza: Goes yard Tuesday

Peraza went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Pirates.

Peraza took Rookie Davis deep in the eighth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. However, he continues to lose playing time to both Jose Iglesias and Derek Dietrich, limiting his at-bats and fantasy usefulness. However, if Joey Votto's hamstring tightness lingers longer than expected, Peraza would benefit with Dietrich sliding over to cover first base.

