Reds' Jose Peraza: Hits first two homers of season
Peraza went 4-for-6 with two solo home runs and three runs in Cincinnati's 15-9 victory over the Twins on Friday.
It was the first two long balls of the season for Peraza, who has been swinging a hot bat lately, raising his average from .233 to .286 over his last six games. The 23-year-old had a paltry .621 OPS in his 487 at-bats last season, however, so he'll have to demonstrate he's capable of sustaining this type of production throughout the season before he can be declared a reliable fantasy option.
