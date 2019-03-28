Reds' Jose Peraza: Hits solo homer on Opening Day

Peraza went 2-for-4 with a game-tying home run in a 5-3 victory against the Pirates on Opening Day.

The shortstop-turned-second baseman hit a drive to left center that just reached the first row to begin the bottom of the seventh. The Reds added another homer in the frame to take the lead for good. Peraza could be in for more power this season. Last year, he hit five of his 14 homers in September, and clearly, he's carried that momentum into 2019.