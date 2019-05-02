Reds' Jose Peraza: Hitting fifth Thursday
Peraza will start at second base and bat fifth Thursday against the Mets.
After a two-game run as the Reds' leadoff man to begin the series with New York, Peraza dropped all the way to the No. 9 spot Wednesday. He'll move into the heart of the order Thursday, but the 24-year-old's lineup spot appears far from settled at this point. It's likely the impending arrival of top prospect Nick Senzel will only hurt Peraza's chances of re-emerging as the Reds' table setter.
