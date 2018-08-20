Reds' Jose Peraza: Homers again Sunday
Peraza went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Giants.
Peraza continues to swing a hot bat in August, as he's homered in back-to-back games and is slashing an impressive .320/.338/.547 with three homers and one stolen base through 17 contests this month. The multi-hit effort, his fourth straight, brought his season slash line to .292/.334/.412.
