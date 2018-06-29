Reds' Jose Peraza: Homers in second consectuve game

Peraza went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Brewers.

Peraza led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run against Junior Guerra. It was his fourth home run of the season, but second in as many games. While the power production isn't likely to continue, Peraza has reached base at a .366 clip for the month of June, which has given him consistent stolen base and run scoring opportunities.

