Reds' Jose Peraza: Knocks 10th homer

Peraza went 2-for-4 with a homer and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Peraza put the Reds up early with his solo shot off Jameson Taillon in the first inning, though the Pirates would ultimately come back to win the contest 3-2. The 24-year-old infielder is putting together a career-best season, slashing .284/.325/.404 with 10 homers and 20 stolen bases across 136 games.