Reds' Jose Peraza: Knocks 14th homer

Peraza went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

Peraza took Heath Fillmyer deep in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score at 1-1, though the Royals responded with five unanswered runs en route to the win. The 24-year-old infielder has been locked in all month, slashing .319/.340/.538 with five homers, three stolen bases, 13 runs and 12 RBI in 22 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories