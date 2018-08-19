Reds' Jose Peraza: Launches seventh homer

Peraza went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Giants.

He's swinging a hot bat in August, and Peraza now boasts a .300/.319/.500 slash line through 16 games on the month with some surprising power (six doubles, a triple and two home runs). Given that he has seven homers and a .403 SLG on the year, it's tough to project this performance to continue, but the 24-year-old wouldn't be the first light-hitting middle infielder to add some pop as he matured.