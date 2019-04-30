Reds' Jose Peraza: Leading off for second straight day

Peraza will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Mets.

Peraza led off against Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler in the series opener Monday and went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and stolen base. He'll now handle table-setting duties versus southpaw Jason Vargas, which may signal that manager David Bell tentatively views Peraza as a full-time answer above the order. Of course, Peraza will probably need to keep hitting to stick in the top spot permanently, but he's at least turned a corner from his miserable start to the season with a .300 average dating back to April 20.