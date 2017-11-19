Reds' Jose Peraza: Leaves Venezuelan winter league
Peraza left the Venezuelan winter league for personal reasons Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
At this point in time, there's no information regarding whether or not Peraza will return to winter ball. Peraza had played in nine games thus far. In that time he went 12-for-38 (.316) and posted a .350 on-base percentage.
