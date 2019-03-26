Reds' Jose Peraza: Moving to second base

Peraza is playing second base while Scooter Gennett is out, with Jose Iglesias starting at shortstop. He finished spring training hitting .348/.375/.587 with five stolen bases.

With Nick Senzel getting hurt Monday, it's possible this arrangement could last longer than a couple of weeks. In addition to moving positions to accommodate Gennett's injury, Peraza is also batting lower in the order for the Reds this spring, including seventh on Monday against the Braves.