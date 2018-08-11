Reds' Jose Peraza: Multi-hit game with run scored
Peraza went 2-for-4 with a run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Peraza was the only batter in the Reds lineup to record multiple hits, and he came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Eugenio Suarez. Peraza has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight games, bringing his slash line to .283/.326/.385 on the year. The 24-year-old has six home runs, 39 RBI, 61 runs and 18 stolen bases this season, all while sporting an excellent strikeout rate of just 10.4 percent.
More News
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Singles three times•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Continues roll with five-hit night•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Collects three hits against Cardinals•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Breaks game open with grand slam•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Homers in second consectuve game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...