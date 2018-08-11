Reds' Jose Peraza: Multi-hit game with run scored

Peraza went 2-for-4 with a run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Peraza was the only batter in the Reds lineup to record multiple hits, and he came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Eugenio Suarez. Peraza has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight games, bringing his slash line to .283/.326/.385 on the year. The 24-year-old has six home runs, 39 RBI, 61 runs and 18 stolen bases this season, all while sporting an excellent strikeout rate of just 10.4 percent.

