Reds' Jose Peraza: Not starting Tuesday

Peraza is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Peraza will sit for the first time since before the All-Star break. He's hit .329 with an .851 OPS in the 33 games since his last time out of the lineup. Eugenio Suarez will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Dilson Herrera starting at third base.