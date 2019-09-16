Reds' Jose Peraza: Opportunities pick up

Peraza will start at shortstop and bat eighth Monday against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Peraza will crack the lineup for the third straight game and the sixth time in seven contests, but his increased work comes mostly as a result of injuries rather than on merit. Once the primary middle-infield tandem of Freddy Galvis (knee) and Jose Iglesias (back) returns to action, Peraza will likely shift back into a utility role.