Reds' Jose Peraza: Out of Thursday's lineup

Peraza is not in the lineup versus Colorado on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Alex Blandino will receive a start in Peraza's stead during Thursday's matinee series finale. Peraza is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, and he's slashing .389/.405/.444 during that span. Expect to see him back in the lineup Friday against St. Louis.

