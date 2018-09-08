Reds' Jose Peraza: Plates three vs. Padres

Peraza went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Friday against San Diego.

Peraza knocked in three runs during the second inning on a double to center field, handing his team a two-run cushion. Following Friday's contest, the 24-year-old has compiled three straight multi-hit ballgames, going 7-for-13 with two extra-base hits and four RBI. Peraza continues to impress in 2018, posting a .289/.329/.408 batting line through 138 games.